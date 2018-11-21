Marshall Coach Wins Nat’l Competition & $25K Prize

Darrell General was announced as the winner of FloTrack’s “Hometown Hero” competition on Monday evening.

The George C. Marshall High School cross country and distance coach was previously announced as one of five national finalists in the beginning of November, and after the conclusion of a two week public polling period, General will receive the $25,000 grand prize for winning the competition.

A public event will be held following the Thanksgiving holiday to celebrate General’s accomplishment.

