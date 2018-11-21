Specialist Green Presents at Nat’l Council with Authors

At the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE), Mount Daniel and Thomas Jefferson Elementary’s own specialist Beth Green (center) presented a session about how to use picture books with kids of all ages in ways that will inspire civic action.

Green’s co-presenters were children’s book authors Emma Otheguy (left) and Julie Segal Walters.

The three presenters’ joint message was that fostering care plus confidence plus skills is the key in teaching elementary students.

