Lemon Road ES Receives New Salad Bar as Donation

Fairfax County Public Schools announced the donation of new salad bars to the district at an event earlier in November at Lemon Road Elementary School (7230 Idylwood Rd., Falls Church VA 22043).

The salad bar donations are providing students with increased access to a variety of fruit and vegetable choices at lunch.

Earlier this year, the district received a donation of three salad bars from the National Potato Council, arranged through a partnership with the United Fresh Start Foundation and the national Salad Bars to Schools initiative, which promotes salad bars as an effective strategy for increasing children’s produce consumption at school.

