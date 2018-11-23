Downtown F.C. Holiday Tree Lighting Launch on Monday

A new Falls Church tradition of launching the street tree lights in the downtown section of W. Broad Street will resume this Monday, Nov. 26, when Mayor David Tarter will hit the switch to power up the holiday lights in a ceremony in the middle of the 100 block of W. Broad at 6 p.m.

Music will be provided by the singers from Creative Cauldron and George Mason High School and Santa will also make an appearance, escorted by the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department.

