Marshal HS Begins X-Mas Tree Sale this Saturday

November 23, 2018 5:00 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The George C. Marshall High School (7731 Lessburg Pike, Falls Church) Boosters will run the annual Christmas Tree Sale from Nov. 24 – Dec. 22.

The boosters will sell Christmas Trees, wreaths, garland, White House Ornaments and Marshall Statesmen Spirit Wear. All proceeds from the sale will benefit Marshall’s athletic teams and other organizations.

Hours will be as follows:

• Monday – Friday: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

• Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Sunday: noon – 6 p.m.

