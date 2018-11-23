Marshal HS Begins X-Mas Tree Sale this Saturday

The George C. Marshall High School (7731 Lessburg Pike, Falls Church) Boosters will run the annual Christmas Tree Sale from Nov. 24 – Dec. 22.

The boosters will sell Christmas Trees, wreaths, garland, White House Ornaments and Marshall Statesmen Spirit Wear. All proceeds from the sale will benefit Marshall’s athletic teams and other organizations.

Hours will be as follows:

• Monday – Friday: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

• Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Sunday: noon – 6 p.m.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments