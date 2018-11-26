‘Civil War Christmas’ Opens Nov. 29 at 1st Stage

The 1st Stage Theater (3007, 1524 Spring Hill Rd., McLean) will open its production of “A Civil War Christmas” by Paula Vogel on Thursday, Nov. 29 for a month-long holiday season run.

It’s 1864 and Washington, D.C. is settling down to the coldest Christmas Eve in years. “History lessons and holiday warmth sit cozily alongside each other” (The New York Times) in this pageant of carols by Paula Vogel, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of “Indecent.”

Stories of many intertwining lives – spanning from the battlegrounds of Northern Virginia to the halls of the White House – demonstrate that the gladness of one’s heart is the best gift of all.

Music is by Daryl Waters with features from Suzy Alden, Rebecca Ballinger, Demitrus Carter, Tiziano D’Affuso, Ayanna Hardy, Billie Krishawn, V. Savoy McIlwain, Gary L. Perkins III, Karma Price, Russell Rinker, Sophie Schulman and Joshua Simon.

1st Stage artistic associate Deidra LaWan Starnes returns, following her Helen Hayes Award nominated production of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” to direct the production.

“A Civil War Christmas,” will run at 1st Stage from Nov. 29 – Dec. 23 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket information can be found at 1ststagetysons.org.

