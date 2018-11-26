Fairfax Co. Awarded for Student-Career Partnership

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has been named one of two 2018 Community Partners of the Year by Genesys Works National Capital Region. The award was presented at the organization’s third annual Breaking Through Ceremony, recognizing high school seniors who were recently awarded professional internships at Washington, D.C., area companies.

FCPS was honored for its association with Genesys Works since the organization began working in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area in 2016.

It offers high school students with challenging backgrounds the opportunity to achieve college and career success through training and internships while still in school. Students complete an eight-week workforce training program and are then placed in a year-long internship.

Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand serves on the Genesys Works Board of Advisors.

Approximately 130 students have participated in the Genesys Works summer training and internship program, with some coming from the following local schools: Falls Church High School, Justice High School and Marshall High School. Of the 40 FCPS alumni of the Genesys Works program, eight students have received job offers.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments