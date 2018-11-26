Longtime F.C. Resident Kevin Kuhn Dies

Kevin Kuhn was born in Fairfax, Virginia on June 19, 1985 and lived his whole life in the City of Falls Church, Virginia. He was the beloved son of Robert and Alix Kuhn of Falls Church, brother of Kerry Kuhn McCabe (Joe) of Arlington, Virginia, brother of Robert Joseph Kuhn of Falls Church and uncle of Harrison McCabe of Arlington.

He attended Falls Church City schools through the 11th grade where he played varsity football, basketball, and baseball at George Mason High School. He attended Hargrave Military Academy for his senior year where he was an all-conference football player in 2003.

Kevin attended Longwood University and Northern Virginia Community College. He worked in the construction business for many years. He was a talented horticulturist and long-time employee and manager at Merrifield Garden Center. He was also a gifted artist.

He loved to travel, having gone to Australia in 2005, Europe several times, as well as frequent trips to the Caribbean.

He was a kind and gentle man and will be very much missed by his family and friends.

A funeral service will be held this Thursday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church 4250 N. Glebe Rd. Arlington, Virginia 22207.

