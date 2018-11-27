Crime Report: Car Runs Over Pedestrian’s Foot at Bike Trail Crossing

A car ran over a person’s foot after the vehicle failed to yield to the pedestrian at the W&OD Bike Trail crossing at N. West St. last Wednesday morning, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released today. The black or gray sedan failed to stop at the scene and the hit and run investigation is still ongoing.

In other crime, a 35-year-old D.C. man was arrested for unlawful weapon possession and possession of a controlled substance on Park Ave. Wednesday afternoon, a man made unwanted physical contact with a woman at Harris Teeter Saturday night and a 32-year-old Springfield man was arrested on Fairfax Dr. Sunday night for narcotics possession with intent to distribute.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: November 19 – 25, 2018

Drive While Intoxicated, 300 blk E Annandale Rd, Nov 19, 1:45 AM, police stopped a vehicle for equipment violations. A male, 40, of Oxon Hill, MD was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Hit and Run, 200 blk S Virginia Ave, Nov 19, 9:54 AM, a blue Ford was struck by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Drive While Intoxicated, 500 blk S Washington St, Nov 19, 10:10 PM, police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. A male, 35, of Falls Church was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Narcotics Violation, 1000 blk S Washington St, Nov 21, 12:06 AM, police stopped a vehicle for equipment violations. A male, 23, of Falls Church was issued a summons for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Hit and Run, W&OD Bike Trail @ N West St, Nov 21, 9:48 AM, a black or gray sedan of unknown make failed to yield to a pedestrian on the sidewalk, ran over their foot, and failed to stop at the scene. Investigation continues.

Narcotics/Weapons Violations, 200 blk Park Ave, Nov 21, 2:47 PM, police stopped a vehicle for equipment violations. A male, 35, of Washington, DC was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Weapon.

Larceny from Vehicle, 200 blk Buxton Rd, Nov 22, 5:31 AM, an unknown suspect was observed rifling through an unlocked vehicle and removing items of value. Suspect is described as a middle-aged black male, wearing a dark coat and knit hat. Police canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

Hit and Run, 421 W Broad St (Inns of Virginia parking lot), between 8:30 PM on Nov 21 and 7:13 AM on Nov 22, a white GMC was struck by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Smoking Violation, 6757-16 Wilson Blvd (Le Billard), Nov 23, 12:33 AM, police issued a summons to a female, 44, of Annandale, VA for Smoking in a Prohibited Area.

Simple Assault, 301 W Broad St (Harris Teeter), Nov 24, 9:20 PM, police responded for a complaint of a suspect approaching women and making unwanted physical contact. Suspect is described as a white male, 55-60 years of age, with olive skin, brown eyes and white thinning hair, wearing a tracksuit and driving a dark-colored Jeep. Investigation continues.

Narcotics Violation, 6900 blk Fairfax Dr, Nov 25, 10:37 PM, police stopped a vehicle for equipment violations. A male, 32, of Springfield, VA was arrested for Possession With Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

