Ed. Foundation & Other Nonprofits at Tree Fest

If any area residents are considering purchasing a holiday tree over the Thanksgiving break, they are encouraged to mesh their goals of spending time with family with a plan to support a non-profit organization at the fifth annual Falls Church Tree Fest, which will include Falls Church City Public Schools’ freestanding non-profit ally, the Falls Church Education Foundation.

Attendees can also bid on any of the many decorated trees lending support to a variety of non-profits at the event.

The festival will be at Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W. Broad St., Falls Church) on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

