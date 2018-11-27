Red Cross Urgently Seeking Blood Donations

The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage and needs blood and platelet donors to give now to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients. Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to prevent the shortage from worsening this winter.

During September and October, the Red Cross collected over 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed.

Fewer blood drives in September and October coupled with hurricanes Michael and Florence, which caused thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected, were key contributing factors to the current blood shortage.

Donation locations in the local area are as follows:

Falls Church: Saturday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Kempner Macon Ware Lodge (411 Little Falls St., Falls Church).

McLean: Thursday, Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Federal Highway Administration (6300 Georgetown Pike, McLean).

Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

