F.C. Council Designates Dec. 8 ‘Hugh Brown Day’

November 28, 2018 8:13 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

HUGH BROWN standing beside some pull wagons inside Brown’s Hardware during the Christmas season. (Courtesy Photo)

In honor of the late lifelong City of Falls Church resident and business owner Hugh Brown, F.C. Mayor David Tarter at Monday’s City Council meeting issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, Dec. 8, as “Hush Brown Day” in the City. Brown was for years the owner of Brown’s Hardware, an iconic business founded by his grandfather in 1883 and still going strong at the intersection of Broad and Washington Streets.

The proclamation stated that “Brown’s Hardware remains a cornerstone of the City’s downtown business district and a classic American hardware store amidst a world of big box and online stores,” and Brown, a lifelong resident who attended Madison Elementary and Jefferson High School, “was known as a kind and generous man and a strong supporter of the City.”

