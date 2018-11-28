Forum on Safety in City Schools to Be Held Dec. 2

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church, the Falls Church City Public Schools and the City of Falls Church will hold a public forum Sunday, Dec. 2 to discuss the school district’s measures and procedures to protect students.

The program, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 2 – 3:30 p.m. in the cafetorium of Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). School and city officials will discuss practices that are currently in place. In addition, a representative of the architectural firm chosen for the George Mason High School rebuilding will discuss safety features incorporated into the new school’s design. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

In a statement, the League of Women Voters of Falls Church said, “School emergencies, including natural as well as human-caused events, are a matter of community-wide concern. This forum is intended to inform students, parents, and all interested citizens of how the City is prepared to deal with such emergencies, and to get the public’s reaction to those plans.”

For more information on the forum, contact Sara Fitzgerald at 703-534-1235 or sarafitz@aol.com.

