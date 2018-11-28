Gabriel Thompson to Lead New Italian Restaurant In Former Argia’s Space

By Sally Cole

Gabriel Thompson has leased Argia’s former space at 124 N. Washington Street. Thompson is a renowned chef who has served at the executive chef at Giuliana and Bill Rancic’s RPM Italian in Washington, D.C. and he is a partner at L’Artusi, Dell’ Anima, L’Apicio and Anfora in New York City.

Lauded by Food and Wine, Conde Nast Traveler, and the New York Times, Thompson plans to open Thompson’s Italian Restaurant in the spring of 2019.

