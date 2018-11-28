Plan for Downtown Park Upgrade is Retooled

An ambitious plan initiated by the Falls Church Economic Development Authority to renovate the spot on the northside of the 100 block of West Broad Street turned out to cost far more than expected, so a new plan is now being implemented. The updated plan can be achieved with $100,000 the City has already allocated to date and can be done with “in house” staffing, City Manager Wyatt Shields told the F.C. City Council Monday.

“Keep in mind that this is an economic development initiative,” stated Council member David Snyder.

