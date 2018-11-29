2 F.C. Businesses Win NAIOP Awards

At the Northern Virginia Chapter of NAIOP’s awards dinner in Tysons earlier this month, out of 31 project awards presented, City of Falls Church businesses were the recipients of two with the Lincoln at Tinner Hill winning an “Award of Excellence for Single Building Mixed Use,” and the Northside Social winning an “award of merit for adaptive reuse.”

Also, the F.C. engineering firm of Walter Phillips was singled out for its work on both projects, and the local construction firm of L.F. Jennings won an award of excellence for retail additions it did on the RTC West in Reston.

