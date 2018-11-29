BalletNova Does ‘The Nutcracker’ at Mason HS

BalletNova Center for Dance will be bringing a newly enhanced production of its version of “The Nutcracker” to Falls Church audiences for the first time this holiday season. Performances of “The Nutcracker” will take place at the George Mason High School Theatre (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).

BalletNova’s redesigned Nutcracker will feature new choreography by several BalletNova faculty members including Principal of the Pre-Professional Division Constance Walsh, Maria Watson, Shu-Chen Cuff and Carmen Perez. This is the first time BalletNova’s “The Nutcracker” has been re-choreographed since 2004.

The production will also feature new costumes and additional characters. BalletNova’s in-house costume mistress Sally Finley spent over 600 hours designing and creating costumes for the roles of the Nutcracker, Snow Queen, the snow corps, snow sprites, Chinese and Arabian divertissements and Drosselmeyer’s Faeries. New characters include the Governess (played by Alex Miegel), Harlequin Doll (played by BalletNova student Daniel Rodriguez) and a restructured Arabian pas de deux, featuring Zachary Scott Jr. and BalletNova student Megan Fuglestad.

Showings of “The Nutcracker” will open tonight at 7:30 p.m., with another 7:30 p.m. performance tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 30, a 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. performance on Saturday, Dec. 1 and a 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. performance on Sunday, Dec. 2.

BalletNova’s Nutcracker season includes: free performances in partnership with Barnes & Noble; Girl Scout education programs, community outreach performances, six theatre performances, four pre-school Petite shows and two Nutcracker Teas at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City.

For more information on “The Nutcracker” and other additional performances, visit BalletNova.org.

