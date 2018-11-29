GIVE Day Ambassadors Make Giving Tuesday a Hit

Over 80 GIVE Day ambassadors at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School used their club meeting time and fundraising efforts to put together a day of giving for all the students in the school on “Giving Tuesday,” Nov. 27. By grade, every student had a chance in the three sessions to assemble, measure, seal and pack 33,000 meals that will be shipped by the non-profit Rise Against Hunger to destinations that will include Haiti, Madagascar and India. A special thanks is extended to the MEHMS Parent-Teacher Association for its organizational oversight and to all the donors who helped the students reach the $10,000 goal to cover the costs of the rice, soy, dried vegetables and vitamins that make up each six-serving meal packet.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments