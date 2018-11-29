Marshall HS Opens ‘Be More Chill’ for Holiday Season

George C. Marshall High School’s (7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) Statesmen Theatre presents “Be More Chill.”

Jeremy Heere is just an average teenager. That is, until he finds out about “The Squip” – a tiny supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most: A date with Christine, an invite to the raddest party of the year and a chance to survive life in his suburban New Jersey high school. But is being the most popular guy in school worth the risk?

“Be More Chill” is an honest, edgy and hilarious look at growing up in the digital age, set to some of the songs in contemporary musical theater. This original musical comedy looks at modern issues like depression, bullying and anxiety through the lens of sci-fi films of the 50s, horror flicks of the 80s and teen movies of the 90s. “Be More Chill” has universal appeal in its celebration of outcasts, teenaged or otherwise. Please note, however, the material is not suitable for audiences under 14 years old.

The opening is tonight at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances are Friday, Nov. 30, Saturday, Dec. 1, and Dec. 6 – 8. All shows at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at statesmentheatre.org or at the box office before each performance.

