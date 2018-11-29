Mt. Daniel Cuts the Ribbon on New Expansion

Three current and former Mount Daniel principals made their way to the school for the ribbon-cutting of its newest expansion.

Former long-time principal Kathy Halayko did the honors alongside longest-serving teacher Nan Hof and longest-serving paraprofessional Kevin O’Dowd while current principal Tim Kasik Facetimed former principal Erin Truesdell so that she could join in the festivities.

Once the parking lot is complete later this winter, residents at-large will be invited to a community-wide Open House to commemorate the completion of the renovations.

