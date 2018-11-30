F.C. Social Justice Comm. Hosts Movie Viewing & Chat

Interested residents can join the Social Justice Committee of Falls Church & Vicinity for a Viewing and Talk Back Party featuring the film “The Wiz,” on Friday, Dec. 7 from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Byron Condominium’s party room (513 W. Broad St., Falls Church). Attendees can experience the magic of when Dorothy is whisked away to the wonderland of Oz as well as take part in an interactive talk back during the movie.

Afterwards the audience will discuss what everyone has in common with Dorothy, the Wizard and Oz and what those characters can teach about bullying, peer pressure and race relations. The film was created from one of the all-time most beloved broadway musical productions based on a retelling of the classic L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

This is a family friendly event. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Oz characters.

Space is limited. Reservations are required. To RSVP, contact Nikki Graves Henderson at nikkigraves77@yahoo.com or by calling 703-534-4627.

