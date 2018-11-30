Federal Block Grant Funds Allocated in F.C.

By Jody Fellows

The Falls Church City Council unanimously adopted the recommendations of the Falls Church Housing Commission for allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds for the coming year at its meeting Monday.

The Mt. Daniel Family Outreach Program was awarded $4,000, the Falls Church Community Services Council’s Emergency Monetary Assistance was awarded $4,000, the F.C. Housing Corporation was awarded $35,100 for the removal and replacement of 40 aging decks and railings at the Winter Hill apartments serving seniors and disabled persons, Homestretch was awarded $23,000 for its transitional housing for homeless families program, and program administrative costs were reimbursed by a $12,842 award.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments