Residents can do some holiday shopping at the annual Holiday Gift and Craft Show this weekend, Dec. 1 & 2, at the Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church) running from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m on Sunday.

More than 50 crafters and merchants will show be selling unique handmade items, baked goods and more. Attendees can purchase an All-Weekend pass for $1.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments