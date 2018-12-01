Virginia U.S. Senator Warner on Passing Of George H.W. Bush: ‘A Class Act’

Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner released the following statement on the passing of President George H.W. Bush:

“George H.W. Bush was a class act — a person of tremendous strength and moral character who exemplified the values of public service. There can be no question that his highest commitment was always to our country and to our values — to justice, freedom, and the rights of human beings everywhere. My thoughts are with the Bush family at this time of loss.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments