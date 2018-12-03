Two Upcoming X-mas Events at Dulin United Methodist

Locals can experience some Christmas festivities at Dulin United Methodist Church (513 E. Broad St., Falls Church) in the coming week.

On Friday, Dec. 7 at 7 and 8 p.m., the Dulin Church Youth will be performing the biblical story of Christmas with a living nativity scene on the church’s front lawn.

A petting zoo will be on-site. Hot chocolate will also be available.

Along with that, interested residents can visit Dulin United for a concert on “Christmas Around the World” on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.

This concert will feature Christmas music from countries such as Slovakia, Catalonia, Ukraine, Canada and more. Dulin’s Sanctuary Choir, Chancel Ringers, Kid’s Choir, Women’s Ensemble and soloists will be sharing these international pieces of music with the attendees. A freewill offering will be taken to support Dulin’s Appalachian Service Project Team.

