City of F.C. Extends Penalty Date for Real Estate Tax Payment to Thursday

Due to tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 5 being declared a National Day of Mourning in recognition for President George H.W. Bush, the Treasure’s Office of the City of Falls Church has announced it is extending the penalty date for real estate tax payment until Thursday, Dec. 6.

If real estate tax payments are made in-person by 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 or online by 11:59 p.m., no late payment penalty will be applied.

While the federal government will be closed Wednesday, the City of Falls Church government will be open.

More information can be found by calling the Treasure’s Office at 703-248-5046 or by email at treasurer@fallschurchva.gov.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments