Crime Report: Taco Bell Strangulation & Starbucks Threats

It was a notable week for violence and property destruction in the City of Falls Church according to the latest crime report. Two men were arrested for refusing to pay their tab and damaging property at Diva Lounge, a 55-year-old McLean man was arrested for assaulting and strangling somebody at Taco Bell, a man was threatening customers at Starbucks with physical harm, a fight broke out at the bar at Lesly Restaurant and someone threw a rock through the front window of a laundromat on S. Washington St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: November 26 – December 2, 2018

Destruction of Property/Drunkenness, 6763-R3 Wilson Blvd (Diva Lounge), Nov 26, 2:27 AM, police were called for a report of intoxicated subjects inside the business, damaging property and refusing to pay their bar tab. Officers arrested a male, 45, of Washington, DC and a male, 33, of Falls Church for Drunk in Public and Destruction of Property.

Aggravated Assault, 935 W Broad St (Taco Bell parking lot), Nov 26, 7:12 PM, police responded to a report of an assault in progress. Following an investigation, police arrested a male, 55, of McLean, VA, for Simple Assault and Strangulation.

Fraud, 1120-E W Broad St (Yasini Jewelers), Nov 27, 6:58 AM, an unknown black male suspect sold imitation gold jewelry to the business after misrepresenting its value. Investigation continues.

Larceny, 330 N Washington St (Sunrise), between 6:00 PM on Nov 27 and 8:00 AM on Nov 28, unknown suspect(s) took roofing materials from behind the building. Investigation continues.

Burglary – Commercial, 1055-B W Broad St (Babylon Market), between 8:30 PM on Nov 27 and 10:20 AM on Nov 28, unknown suspect(s) forced entry to the business and removed items of value. Investigation continues.

Threats in Person, 1218 W Broad St (Starbucks), Nov 28, 5:52 PM, police responded for a report of an unknown subject approaching customers and threatening physical harm. Following an investigation, the suspect was identified, and the victim declined prosecution.

Simple Assault, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly Restaurant), Nov 30, 1:02 AM, police responded for a 911 hangup at the business. Investigating officers determined that a fight had just occurred in the bar, and identified the suspects. Investigation continues.

Narcotics Violation, 900 S Washington St, Nov 30, 12:31 PM, officers responded for a report of an intoxicated subject. Police arrested a male, 38, of Arlington, VA for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony) and Public Intoxication.

Smoking Violation, 6757-24 Wilson Blvd (Le Billiards), Nov 30, 7:23 PM, police issued a summons to a male, 50, of Burtonsville, MD for Smoking in a Prohibited Area.

Smoking Violation, 6757-16 Wilson Blvd (Café Le Mirage), Nov 30, 11:42 PM, police issued a summons to a male, 37, of Fairfax, VA for Smoking in a Prohibited Area.

Hit and Run, 1150 W Broad St (CVS parking lot), Dec 01, 1:12 PM, a gray Chrysler was struck by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Destruction of Property, 420 S Washington St, between 8:00 PM and 10:30 PM on Dec 01, unknown suspect(s) threw a rock through the front window of the business. Investigation continues

