New Spin on ‘Christmas Carol’ by Providence Players

The Providence Players of Fairfax look to put a new twist on a classic with their rendition of “A Christmas Carol,” that will be performing at the James Lee Community Center (2855 Annandale Rd., Falls Church) starting Friday, Dec. 7 and going through Sunday, Dec. 16.

A Shakespearean actor and his manager run out of gas, and the townsfolk agree to supply them with some if they tell them the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night with 2 p.m. matinees during the day on Saturday and Sunday. $17 General Admission seating. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

For more information, call 703-425-6782 or visit providenceplayers.org.

