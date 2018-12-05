City of F.C.’s Toys for Tots Drive Open til Dec. 10

The City of Falls Church intends to help children through the Toys for Tots campaign this holiday season.

New, unwrapped toys for children and teens can be donated to three locations by end of day Monday, Dec. 10.

On the Toys for Tots website, the organization does not publicize a list of appropriate toys to donate, as they would prefer donors consider what might be appropriate for their own child or relative.

However, the Toys for Tots organizers will not accept realistic-looking weapons or gifts of food.

Toys for Toys does suggest some items for teens, including sporting equipment, bags and balls, books, backpacks, cosmetics, purses, watches, wallet gift sets, bath gift sets, board games, radio control cars/trucks, handheld electronics, skateboards/helmets, curling irons, hair straighteners and hair dryers.

Donation boxes are located at the following places:

• City Hall (temporary location, 2nd floor by the police department, 400 N. Washington St., Falls Church)

• Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church)

• Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave., Falls Church)

