Connolly Wants Hearing on N.C. Fraud Reports

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, vice ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, released the following statement requesting an emergency hearing into reports of election fraud in the race for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District:

“While the Republican majority is once again chasing conspiracies, real election fraud is playing out right before us in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. We should see every action Republicans take to ignore this situation for what it is – a slap in the face to all voters in North Carolina who participated in the 2018 election with the expectation that every vote would be counted. Votes have been stolen by preying on senior and minority voters, and now a cloud of doubt and suspicion hangs over this election result. It is incumbent on Committee chairman Gowdy to hold an emergency hearing before the end of this congressional session so that we can shed light and understand what happened in this race.”

