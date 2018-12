By Sally Cole

Kiln & Kustard opened its doors in the Lincoln at Tinner Hill building located at 455 S. Maple Avenue, today at 1 p.m.

Owned and operated by Sarah Selvaraz D’Souza, the new frozen custard and pottery painting shop will be open through the winter on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 1 – 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

