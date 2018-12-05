Linda Smyth Announces She Won’t Seek Re-Election

Linda Smyth, who has represented the Providence District of Fairfax County adjacent the City of Falls Church at its southern end, announced this week that she will not seek re-election to a fourth four-year term next year.

This week, Fairfax School Board member Dalia Palchik announced that she will run for the seat as a Democrat, as has Erika Milena, vice president of the Providence District Council of homeowner groups. Smith was originally elected to the seat to replace U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly when he was first elected to Congress.

