‘DMV 2 Go’ at City Hall This Friday

City of Falls Church Commissioner of the Revenue Tom Clinton announced opportunities for DMV services in The Little City in December. The full-service ‘DMV 2 Go’ bus will be in front of City Hall, 300 Park Ave., on Friday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The accessible mobile office provides all DMV transactions including: applying for and renewing driver’s licenses; applying for hunting and fishing licenses; obtaining E-Z pass transponders; obtaining ID cards (including photos) and Virginia’s veterans ID cards; obtaining copies of driving records, vehicle titles, license plates, decals, and transcripts; obtaining certified copies of Virginia vital records including birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates; ordering disabled parking placards or plates; taking road and knowledge tests; and updating an address after a move for DMV and voter registration.

The limited ‘DMV Connect’ service conducts all DMV transactions listed above, except vital records and testing. ‘DMV Connect’ will be at 131 E Broad St. Monday-Thursday, Dec. 10-13, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

