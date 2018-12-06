Fairfax Supervisor Board Chair Bulova Announces She Will Not Seek Re-Election Next November

Sharon Bulova, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors since 2009, announced today that she will not seek re-election next year. Bulova, who served as Braddock District Supervisor from 1988 until 2009 when she was elected Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, made the announcement via email Thursday morning.

In an email statement, Bulvoa said “It has been an honor to serve the Fairfax County community. During these past 30 years, I have been privileged to work alongside dedicated elected officials at every level of government, with talented, caring county staff and a county full of enthusiastic community volunteers. While I will not be running for re-election in 2019 I sure do have a lot to look back on with great satisfaction.”

“There is still much to do and contribute,” Bulova said. “My term does not end until the end of next year. I look forward to working with you during these months ahead and thank you for your engagement, support and participation in your community.”

The next election for the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors will take place on Nov. 5, 2019, and the new Board will begin its work on Jan. 1, 2020.

