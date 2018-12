The memorial service for longtime owner and operator of Brown’s Hardware, Hugh Brown, is set for this Saturday, Dec. 10 at Falls Church Presbyterian Church (225 E. Broad St., Falls Church).

Brown, who passed way early last month at the age of 92, ran the historic Falls Church hardware store, originally opened in 1883 by his grandfather, James W. Brown, for the last 59 years.

