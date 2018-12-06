‘Madeline’s Christmas’ Returns to Cauldron

After sold out runs in 2014 and 2017, the Creative Cauldron (410 S. Maple Ave., Retail 116, Falls Church) is reviving “Madeline’s Christmas” once more for the 2018 holiday season, running from Dec. 6 – 23. In this musical adaptation, Madeline’s schoolmates and tutor are all sick in bed on Christmas Eve, unable to go home for Christmas to be with their families. So, it’s Madeline to the rescue. And with the help of a magical rug merchant, she takes her friends on a Christmas journey they will never forget.

Showtimes are as follows: Thursdays – 7:30 p.m.; Fridays – 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Special showings will also take place on Tuesday, Dec. 18 and Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are ​$26 for adults, $24 for seniors and military, $20 for students and $16 children under twelve as well as groups $16

Interested attendees can purchase tickets at CreativeCauldron.org or by calling 703-436-9948.

