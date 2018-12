Historian, writer and educator Joseph A. Esposito will discuss his recent book, “Dinner at Camelot,” which recounts the legendary 1962 Nobel Prize dinner at The White House, on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Mary Riley Styles Library (120 N. Virginia Ave., Falls Church) from 3 – 4 p.m. For more info about the author, visit Esposito’s official website at josephaesposito.com.

