Cheer Clinic Held at Mason This Saturday

On Saturday, Dec. 8, the George Mason High School cheer team and its coaches will host a cheerleading clinic for kindergartners through sixth graders in Mason’s (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) Auxilliary Gym. No experience is needed. Registration opens at 9:15 a.m. and the clinic runs from 9:30 a.m. – noon. The $40 fee is payable at registration. All participants are invited to cheer with the team for the first half of the Mason Boys Basketball Game on Friday, Dec. 14 with warm-ups beginning at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Allison Cray at craya@fccps.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments