Dulin’s Preschool’s Santa Brunch is a Hit

DULIN COOPERATIVE PRESCHOOL (on Broad and Noland near the heart of Falls Church City) held its annual Santa Brunch on Dec. 1. About 170 students, siblings, parents and grandparents attended. The students regaled the audience with renditions of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” “Twinkle Twinkle Hanukkah Lights,” “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” A special thanks to Falls Church’s local Harris Teeter for donating to this and other Dulin events.

