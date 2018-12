Leesburg Pike Bluegrass to Appear at Famille Cafe

Local bluegrass band, Leesburg Pike, will be playing on Dec. 9 from 11a.m. – 1 p.m. at Famille Cafe (700-A W. Broad St., Falls Church) as a part of the Bluegrass Brunch event.

This event is free and open to the public.

Leesburg Pike is comprised of five musicians – Dan Henderson on fiddle, Wade Casstevens on bass, Dan Shipp on mandolin, Page Duppstadt on banjo and Chris Teskey on guitar – with Henderson and Casstevens being City of Falls Church residents (and dads).

