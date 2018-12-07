You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Lewinsville Presbyterian Choirs to Perform on Dec. 9

Lewinsville Presbyterian Choirs to Perform on Dec. 9

December 7, 2018 4:20 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The choirs of Lewinsville Presbyterian Church (1724 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean) present “Amahl and the Night Visitors” by Gian Carlo Menotti on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. A prelude of choral and handbell Advent and Christmas music will begin at 6 p.m. Reception will follow the performances in St. Andrews Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Sandy Albrecht at 703-356-7200, Bettie McElroy at 703-237-0358 or the general church email address, Lewinsville-Church@lewinsville.org.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+