Lewinsville Presbyterian Choirs to Perform on Dec. 9

The choirs of Lewinsville Presbyterian Church (1724 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean) present “Amahl and the Night Visitors” by Gian Carlo Menotti on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. A prelude of choral and handbell Advent and Christmas music will begin at 6 p.m. Reception will follow the performances in St. Andrews Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Sandy Albrecht at 703-356-7200, Bettie McElroy at 703-237-0358 or the general church email address, Lewinsville-Church@lewinsville.org.

