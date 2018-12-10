Marshall HS Entrepreneur Students Open Holiday Shop

Interested residents are encouraged to check out the annual Holiday Market at Marshall High School (7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) on Thursday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Marshall Academy Entrepreneurship students host the annual Holiday Market, which features 15 student-operated businesses selling items from holiday-themed gifts to traditional hats and scarves.

Entrepreneurship students researched merchandise online to sell as business owners at the Holiday Market. Through funding provided by the Foundation for Applied Technical Education (FATE) Foundation, students work in teams to conduct market research, identify a market, negotiate with wholesalers, purchase inventory, create promotions, price products and prepare financial records.

The Holiday Market simulation is a curriculum-based project that students use to demonstrate their proficiency in multiple Entrepreneurship curriculum units.

The Holiday Market is open to the community for purchases. Visitors are asked to sign in at the main office.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments