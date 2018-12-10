Mason High Now Accepting Applications for Hall of Fame

The George Mason High School Athletic Hall of Fame Nominating Committee has announced that it will be reviewing nominations for the Hall of Fame with the objective of holding inductions in the Fall of 2019. Interested individuals are encouraged to nominate any athletes, teams, coaches, administrators or program friends they believe are worth of consideration and induction. The committee will also consider nominees for a Special Achievement Award which is designed to honor persons who or teams that have made particularly inspirational contributions to George Mason High School athletics.

Information as to the criteria used for selection and copies of the nomination form are available on the school’s athletic department website. The form can be obtained at masonathletics.org/page/3143/mn (scroll down and click on “Hall of Fame Nomination Form” which may be submitted after completion as described on the form). Among other things, athletes must have graduated at least five years ago (classes through the Class of 2013 are eligible) with similar limits as to teams (teams that completed their season as of or before the spring of 2013 are eligible) and coaches (must have retired or left coaching in the Mason sports program as of or before the spring of 2013).

Self nominations are not permitted. Nominations should be submitted by no later than Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.

For more information, contact the committee chair Joel Hamme at joel.hamme@powerslaw.com or George Mason High School athletic director Julie Bravin at bravinj@fccps.org.

