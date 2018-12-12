2 Mason Freshman Crack Honors Orchestra

Over 200 orchestral musicians in grades 9-12 auditioned for the Senior District X Honors Orchestra in mid-November. Of the 100 violins auditioning, only 44 were chosen, including George Mason High School freshmen Sophia Urbom who successfully auditioned into the Honors Orchestra receiving Violin I, Seat 16 and to freshman Emerson Mellon for receiving Violin II, Seat 5.

The orchestra event with rehearsals and performances will take place at South County High School on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan.10-12.

