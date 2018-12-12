Council Moves on Fellows Property

Following a closed session Monday night, the Falls Church City Council voted to authorize the F.C. City Attorney and City Manager “to pursue acquisition of the Fellows property” at 604 S. Oak Street adjacent the Thomas Jefferson Elementary, “at the price disclosed in closed session as a resolution of the City’s Petition for Condemnation” (earlier reports said the price could exceed $4 million).

Under the City’s terms, the land will be designated for “parks or school.” The land came into play following the passing of its long-time occupant, Betty Fellows, and moves by their heirs to subdivide it with an eye to multiple residential home uses.

