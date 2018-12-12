Dominion Hospital Relocates F.C. Program

By Sally Cole

Dominion Hospital has relocated its Falls Church Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program, situated less than one mile from the main hospital at 6565 Arlington Boulevard, Suite 506. The program will now be housed with the Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program in one building allowing for more cohesive experience for patients and their families. The new area features spacious group rooms, a light-filled community room, SMART TVs in patient care areas, and a state-of-the-art laptop cart for patients to access their school’s eLearning site.

The program, serving ages 13 – 17 provides a flexible treatment option for a more gradual transition after an inpatient stay and can also be used to stabilizing behaviors before they require an inpatient level of care. For more information, visit www.dominionhospital.com.

