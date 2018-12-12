Mason Clarinetist Earns International Honors

Joe Carpenter, a clarinetist from the George Mason High School Wind Ensemble, will join the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at Sydney Opera House.

Participation is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world. Carpenter will join students from 46 United States, Guam, several provinces of Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Qatar and South Korea at the world-famous Sydney Opera House this summer. Carpenter is one of nearly 200 accepted from more than 18,000 who applied, and it is a direct result of the talent, dedication and achievements shown in his application and audition recording. The Honors Performance will take place Sunday, Aug. 4, and is open to the public.

