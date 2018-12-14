5 Mason Teams Compete at CyperPatriot Event

This past Saturday, 25 George Mason High School students on five different teams competed in the six hour CyberPatriot event.

The groups collaborated to achieve their best score on all the cybersecurity challenges, working right through to the final minute of the competition.

The teams worked to find security vulnerabilities on Windows 7 and 10 operating systems, and Ubuntu 14, and in the second part, they had a networking quiz and a packet tracer focusing on solving security issues on a simulated network exercise sponsored by CISCO.

The five teams all move on to the State round that will take place in January.

