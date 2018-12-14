Mason Debate Team Does Public Forum Format

The Public Forum Debate was held at Broad Run High School on Saturday.

George Mason High School’s group, which involved working in pairs of Fernanda Molina and Colter Adams, and Charlie Adams and Evan Lankford participated in Junior Varsity, while Chris Kim and Miles Lankford competed at the varsity level.

Last weekend, Bella Hubble and Mithi Penaranda (Public Forum) and Grace Keenan (Speech) participated in the George Mason University Patriot Invite.

Next week, Grace Keenan and Elisabeth Snyder will compete in Speech at Robinson High School.

If anyone is interested in joining the teams, contact Julie Bravin at bravinj@fccps.org.

