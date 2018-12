McLean Community Re-Opens Following Renovations

OPEN (AGAIN) AT LAST is the McLean Community Center, which wrapped up its renovations last week. (From left to right) Del. Mark Keam, MCC Governing Board Members Kat Kehoe, Raj Mehra and Alicia Plerhoples, Del. Kathleen Murphy, MCC Board Chairman Paul Kohlenberger, MCC Executive Director George Sachs, Longtime McLean Resident Robert (Bob) Alden, Del. Rip Sullivan, Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust, and State Sen. Janet Howell and MCC Board Member Lauren Herzberg.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments